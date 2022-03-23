For our #BlueFriday honorees today we’re going to break slightly with our weekly focus on New Jersey and cross the river to Pennsylvania.

Earlier this week we learned about a crash that caused I-95 outside of Philadelphia to be closed for hours, causing miles of delays, backups, and general chaos on the roads as drivers diverted to local routes.

What we learned through the morning is that the cause of the traffic nightmare was a horrific crash that claimed the lives of two PA state troopers and a civilian.

For some reason, a man was reported to police walking along the dangerous stretch of highway. The troopers responded and exited their vehicle to get the man off of the highway and to safety.

Tragically, a car traveling at an excessive speed struck all three. Helpful civilians stopped and tried to help the troopers but sadly both men succumbed to their injuries as well as the man they were trying to save.

This #BlueFriday is dedicated to the two heroes, Trooper Martin Mack and Trooper Brandon Sisca, who represent the best of the Pennsylvania State Police and law enforcement across the nation.

I know that the families of all State Troopers in PA, New Jersey, and beyond are devastated by the loss of these two men. It’s not enough to offer thoughts and prayers. We need to offer the action of stepping up at every opportunity to support those law enforcement officers.

From a recent article on the tragedy:

Mack, 33, enlisted in November 2014 and has been assigned to the Philadelphia barracks since 2015. Sisca, 29, enlisted in February of last year and graduated in August. Col. Robert Evanchick, the state police commissioner, said they “made the ultimate sacrifice." He said both “had bright careers ahead of them, and it saddens me to know how their lives were senselessly cut short.

