Shooting at Morris County horse farm

WASHINGTON TWP. (Morris) — Many questions surround the shooting of two people at a Morris County horse farm on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found one person who'd sustained what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds, police said. They also found two other injured individuals, including the alleged shooter, police said.

A previous version of this post described all three as having suffered gunshot wounds. It wasn't clear from information released by police how the alleged shooter and third person were injured.

Morris County Prosecutor Frederic Knapp did not disclose the identities of the injured or more information about the circumstances of the shooting at Hawthorne Farm, on West Mill Road in thew Long Valley section of town.

Unnamed law enforcement told the Morristown Daily Record a woman in her late 30s was shot multiple times.

A reporter for WRNJ said there was a large presence of law enforcement, including officers that surrounded a home with long guns drawn.

The property includes the Barisone Dressage, a facility that offers boarding, training, and coaching of the high-level form of horse riding called dressage. It is owned and operated by Michael Barisone, a member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic dressage team.

Knapp said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and there is no threat to the public.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5: