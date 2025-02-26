2 cities in NJ among the best in the nation for single guys

Just as Bruce Springsteen wrote it’s tough to be a saint in the city, turns out it’s tough to be a single man in New Jersey.

Although there were two bright spots in the study, the Garden State is otherwise not the greatest.

The research done by Underwood Law Firm should probably be taken with a grain of salt. They look at things like the cost of living and number of bars the ratio of unmarried men to unmarried women, etc. They were trying to determine where the best places to live are if you’re a single man looking to meet a single woman but still wanting to have a comfortable life.

What if you’re not looking, though? What if you’re hyper-focused on your career? Or what if you’re not straight? Or what if you’re an older single man? They focused on youth.

Even though assuming a lot, here’s what they came up with.

Out of 100 places across the country, nowhere in New Jersey landed in the Top 10. Nor the top 20. Okay, not even the top 50.

Single men, are you already packing?

The only two cities in New Jersey that made it on this list of the best 100 places in America to be a single guy are Jersey City and Newark. Jersey City didn’t show up until No. 73 and Newark didn't until No. 94. Ouch! But at least they made it.

One thing that killed Jersey was rent.

Jersey City showed an average of $3,227 for a one-bedroom. Newark’s average one-bedroom was $2,300.

We’re also in the middle of the pack when it comes to the number of bars per 100K population. Is this really how we meet people today? Or is someone stuck in the '70s watching SNL’s ‘two wild and crazy guys' sketches?

The best place to be a single man according to their study? Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The only problem with that? Then you're in Pittsburgh.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

