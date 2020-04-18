2 caught on camera hopping fence at closed Six Flags safari

JACKSON — Police are looking for two young men who were caught on camera breaking into the safari area of Six Flags Great Adventure.

The theme park, including Hurricane Harbor and the Safari Off Road Adventure, is closed until at least mid-May because of the coronavirus pandemic. Staff continue to care for the animals.

That didn't stop these two from climbing over the fence of the safari area on Tuesday around 6 p.m. and spending a half hour walking around, according to Jackson police.

"They potentially could have risked coming into direct contact with the safari animals," Police Capt. Steven Laskiewicz wrote on the department's Facebook page.

Laskiewicz asked anyone who can identify the pair to call 732-928-1111.

Two males who snuck into the safari area of Six Flags Great Adventure (Jackson Police)

A 49-year-old man was also charged with trespassing in a separate incident after police say they responded to a report of a "suspicious vehicle" on Reed Road, a township road that runs along the back of the safari area. Police said the man told them he was there to see the animals.

The man was issued a summons for defiant trespassing and released, according to Laskiewicz. The man's identity was not revealed.

Laskiewicz said a family riding bikes on Reed Road on Easter Sunday was stopped along the park fence line but were not ticketed as officers did not see any evidence of trespassing.

The family's activity was determined to fall within the guidelines of Gov. Phil Murphy's Executive Order 107, which prohibits people from gathering or leaving their homes. The order allows walking, running or involved in outdoor activity with their immediate family.

"In accordance with federal, state and local guidelines, the theme park and safari have remained closed to guests," park spokeswoman Kristin Fitzgerald told New Jersey 101.5. "Dedicated team members following new safety protocols ensure that our animals are fed and cared for, and that the property remains protected during the pandemic. Our security program includes measures that are seen and unseen."

