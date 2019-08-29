19-year-old Bloomfield soccer standout dies in Florida car crash

A young woman from Bloomfield attending Barry University in Miami was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning about a mile from campus, according to a GoFundMe page created to help with funeral expenses.

Anatalia Pena, 19, was in an SUV that overturned as it hit a sedan merging onto Route 95 around 3 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol told 7 News Miami that two people were killed in the crash. Florida police did not immediately return a request for more information on Thursday.

"We are devastated as a University community by the news of the passing of our student, Anatalia Pena. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends," Barry University spokesman Jeremy Jones said.

"Anatalia Faith Pena was taken from this loving family suddenly this morning. If you knew her you know what a sweet, intelligent, loving person Annie was," family friend Joy Bello wrote on a GoFundMe page.

The Bloomfield Soccer Club on Sunday posted word of her death on their Facebook page, where many posted their remembrances of Pena.

Pena was awarded the Bloomfield Soccer Club Christina Lembo Memorial Scholarship when she graduated in 2018. The award is given to honor the memory of Christina Lembo, a Bloomfield High School junior who died in 2012.

