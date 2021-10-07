19 kickass potential new slogans for the ‘Trenton Makes’ bridge (Opinion)

It’s kind of sad what has happened to Trenton, New Jersey. Once a thriving center of enterprise and manufacturing, Trenton is now — well it’s kind of hard to put it into words.

Unfortunately, Trenton has become a center of urban blight but it also represents a more serious blight: The economic kind, foisted upon the people of New Jersey because of some inane policies dreamed up by our state Legislature.

The historic bridge that people referred to as the Trenton Makes bridge has emblazoned upon it what used to be a perfectly appropriate motto for Trenton. It says: Trenton Makes The World Takes.

A recent Reddit thread asked a perfectly pertinent question: If Trenton no longer makes anything that the world takes, what should we change that famous slogan to?

We decided to pose this question to our listeners.

We love Trenton. We understand its charm and its character so we in no way want to disparage the city or its residents. Rather, we were concentrating on the Trenton that is represented by our Statehouse land, and the legislation therein.

And boy, oh boy did the snarky answers roll in. We had to continue taking comments for an extra hour because everyone wanted to get their two angry cents in. Some of the highlights are below. I’m sure that you can come up with your own.