18-year-old NJ high school student dies in crash with pole

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old high school senior died in a crash early Saturday morning.

Egg Harbor Township police said the 2009 Nissan Altima driven by Brayan F. Serrano, 18, "lost traction" with the pavement on Delaware Avenue, rotated clockwise, and went off the roadway. The vehicle continued to slide and slammed into a utility pole in the area of the driver-side door, according to police. First-responders got him out of the car and transported him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

New Jersey 101.5 chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow said a light rain was falling at the time of the crash, with poor visibility.

Egg Harbor Township mayor Paul Hodson sent thoughts and prayers to the family on behalf of the township on his Facebook page.

The teen's brother, Jorge Ayala, created a GoFundMe page to go toward funeral and medical expenses with the rest going to "charity or to people in need."

Police asked any witnesses to call them at 609-926-2661.

