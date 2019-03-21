18-year-old fatally gunned down on NJ street, cops say

IRVINGTON — An 18-year-old was fatally shot on a township street Wednesday afternoon, and his killer is still on the loose.

Police found township resident Marquise Jenkins lying on Clinton Avenue in the 1100 block around 3 p.m., according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II, who said Jenkins died about a half hour later at University Hospital.

Stephens did not disclose a motive for the shooting or the circumstances.

A resident told NBC 4 New York she heard four or five shots fired. Surveillance video posted by the news outlet reported showed Jenkins, wearing a backpack, running away from a shooter wearing a hood or a hat.

It's not known if Jenkins was a student at Irvington High School, located several blocks from the scene of the shooting.

Stephens asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Prosecutor's Tips Line at 877-847-7432.

