16-year-old with knife tried to carjack Far Hills, NJ woman— cops

FAR HILLS – A borough teenager was arrested last month for trying to carjack a woman at knifepoint in her own garage, officials said Wednesday..

The incident happened at the Polo Club condominium complex in Far Hills the night of June 10, according to authorities. Prosecutors only announced details of the incident in the wealthy Somerset County community more than a month later.

A 38-year-old woman said that after 9 p.m., a male had entered her garage, holding a knife and demanding the keys to her vehicle.

Far Hills police said the woman reported a brief struggle as the attacker lunged at her with the weapon before running toward the nearby Far Hills Train Station.

Officers immediately responded to the station, where they found someone walking in the parking lot who matched a description, including clothing he was wearing, as given by the woman.

After a brief exchange with police, the teen tried to run away, but officers caught up to him.

The teen struggled against officers during his arrest, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson said

The 16-year-old juvenile was charged with first-degree carjacking and second-degree burglary. He also faces disorderly persons offenses of obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest.

The teen, whose identity was not made public due to his age, was taken to the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center pending a family court appearance.

Most Expensive House For Sale in Somerset County Located in Bernardsville Boro, the 25,000+ square foot home is listed at $16.9 million. The home has six bedrooms, 12.5 baths, and over 32 acres. Some features of the property include a two-story library, a guest house, a sauna, a pool, and a 16,355+ bottle wine cellar. Property taxes for the home were $145,150 in 2019.

NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in "Operation 24/7" A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."

The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.

Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.

State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."