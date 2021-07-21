16-year-old with knife tried to carjack Far Hills, NJ woman— cops
FAR HILLS – A borough teenager was arrested last month for trying to carjack a woman at knifepoint in her own garage, officials said Wednesday..
The incident happened at the Polo Club condominium complex in Far Hills the night of June 10, according to authorities. Prosecutors only announced details of the incident in the wealthy Somerset County community more than a month later.
A 38-year-old woman said that after 9 p.m., a male had entered her garage, holding a knife and demanding the keys to her vehicle.
Far Hills police said the woman reported a brief struggle as the attacker lunged at her with the weapon before running toward the nearby Far Hills Train Station.
Officers immediately responded to the station, where they found someone walking in the parking lot who matched a description, including clothing he was wearing, as given by the woman.
After a brief exchange with police, the teen tried to run away, but officers caught up to him.
The teen struggled against officers during his arrest, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson said
The 16-year-old juvenile was charged with first-degree carjacking and second-degree burglary. He also faces disorderly persons offenses of obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest.
The teen, whose identity was not made public due to his age, was taken to the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center pending a family court appearance.