16 possible nicknames for New Jersey

Would you keep the nickname "The Garden State" for New Jersey? according to the new Fairly Dickenson poll, more than 77% like it but 13% think it should be changed while 10% aren't sure.

How did New Jersey become the Garden State? According to USA Today;

In 1876, Abraham Browning of Camden, a prominent New Jersey politician, referred to his state as "the Garden State" during a speech at the Philadelphia Centennial exhibition on New Jersey Day, August 24. He used the phrase as he railed against neighbor states for taking New Jersey resources. Browning compared New Jersey to an immense barrel filled with good things to eat and open at both ends, with Pennsylvanians grabbing from one end and New Yorkers from the other" Kind of reminds me of a certain radio station.

But if we were to come up with a new nickname. I like one I heard on the Dennis and Judi show when a listener called it the "Diversity State" Not for political correctness but because of all the different things you can do in New Jersey.

Here are some other possibilities from my social media following;

“Everyone’s jealous of us” State

Altered.

GardenSea

Tolls-r-Us State

The Tomato State

Tax State

Free to get in, Pay to get out state

the Prostate.

Pothole palace

The “Worst Drivers” State

The PIZZA state

The Rock n’ Roll State

Land of Dope and Dreams

State of confusion!

PORKROLL

The exit state

