16 possible nicknames for New Jersey
Would you keep the nickname "The Garden State" for New Jersey? according to the new Fairly Dickenson poll, more than 77% like it but 13% think it should be changed while 10% aren't sure.
How did New Jersey become the Garden State? According to USA Today;
In 1876, Abraham Browning of Camden, a prominent New Jersey politician, referred to his state as "the Garden State" during a speech at the Philadelphia Centennial exhibition on New Jersey Day, August 24. He used the phrase as he railed against neighbor states for taking New Jersey resources. Browning compared New Jersey to an immense barrel filled with good things to eat and open at both ends, with Pennsylvanians grabbing from one end and New Yorkers from the other" Kind of reminds me of a certain radio station.
But if we were to come up with a new nickname. I like one I heard on the Dennis and Judi show when a listener called it the "Diversity State" Not for political correctness but because of all the different things you can do in New Jersey.
Here are some other possibilities from my social media following;
John Manzo
“Everyone’s jealous of us” State
Damian Muziani
Altered.
Erin Murray Hunt
GardenSea
Giulio Poli
Tolls-r-Us State
Brian Brown
The Tomato State
Kathleen Devita
Tax State
Erin O'Brien
Free to get in, Pay to get out state
Bob O'Brien Leszczak
the Prostate.
Greg Demish
Pothole palace
Michelle D Shreffler - Runowich
The “Worst Drivers” State
Jimmy Yengo
The PIZZA state
J.R. Stanton
The Rock n’ Roll State
Irv Slifkin
Land of Dope and Dreams
Rich Trevelise
State of confusion!
Junior Canonico
PORKROLL
Mike Blessington
The exit state
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
11 celebrities you forgot were from New Jersey
11 celebrities you forgot were from New Jersey