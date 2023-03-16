16 of the best taco places in New Jersey

When it comes to tacos, New Jersey has an incredible variety to choose from. With a wide range of styles, flavors, and options to choose from, it can be hard to decide which ones are the best.

From traditional Mexican street tacos to Asian-fusion tacos, we have something for everyone. We asked some connoisseurs to give us their suggestions. There are a lot more great taco places in New Jersey than we thought.

CENTRAL JERSEY

North of the Border — Red Bank 

Los Corrales — Keyport 

La Costeñita — Hillsborough 

Taqueria Maria's — Monroe 

Taqueria Pancho Villa — Dover 

Macho nacho — Morristown 

International Mexican Grocery — Red Bank

La Catrina on Easton Ave — New Brunswick 

Plaza Tapatia — Asbury Park 

El Rey — Asbury Park 

Carnitas Taco factory — Bridgewater 

SOUTH JERSEY

El Captain's Taco Shack — Woodbine. 

Orale Tacos — Blackwood. 

El Mariachi San Lucas — Voorhees 

Ma & Pa’s Tex-Mex BBQ — Mount Laurel 

Avocado Fiesta — Merchantville 

