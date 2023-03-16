16 of the best taco places in New Jersey
When it comes to tacos, New Jersey has an incredible variety to choose from. With a wide range of styles, flavors, and options to choose from, it can be hard to decide which ones are the best.
From traditional Mexican street tacos to Asian-fusion tacos, we have something for everyone. We asked some connoisseurs to give us their suggestions. There are a lot more great taco places in New Jersey than we thought.
CENTRAL JERSEY
North of the Border — Red Bank
Los Corrales — Keyport
La Costeñita — Hillsborough
Taqueria Maria's — Monroe
Taqueria Pancho Villa — Dover
Macho nacho — Morristown
International Mexican Grocery — Red Bank
La Catrina on Easton Ave — New Brunswick
Plaza Tapatia — Asbury Park
El Rey — Asbury Park
Carnitas Taco factory — Bridgewater
SOUTH JERSEY
El Captain's Taco Shack — Woodbine.
Orale Tacos — Blackwood.
El Mariachi San Lucas — Voorhees
Ma & Pa’s Tex-Mex BBQ — Mount Laurel
Avocado Fiesta — Merchantville
