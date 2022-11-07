UPDATE: 15-year-old from Lodi, NJ missing for 5 days found safe

UPDATE: Lodi police said Iris Nielda Rivera was located and found safe around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Police did not disclose details about where she was found or where she had been.

LODI — Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing since Wednesday.

Iris Nielda Rivera was last seen walking toward Hasbrouck Heights around 2:30 p.m., according to Lodi police juvenile Detective Legrand Castro. She did not take her cell phone when she left, he said.

Image from last video of Iris Rivera 11/2/22 Image from last video of Iris Rivera 11/2/22 (Lodi police) loading...

"Iris, if you are listening everyone wants you home. Everybody is concerned for you. Please contact the police department and we will come pick you up and bring you back to Lodi," Castro said in a video posted to the police department's Facebook page.

Rivera is 5 feet 3 inches and 110 pounds with brown hair and green/hazel eyes. She was wearing gray sweatpants and a light brown sweater. Police said Rivera also uses the nicknames "Maddie," "Niyah" and "Jayen."

Castrol asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the department at 973-473-7600.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

