15 strange street names in New Jersey
While driving through Franklin Township last week I noticed a street called Buffa Drive. It's probably the last name of someone in the community or the name of a local builder.
It's a Sicilian surname the meaning of which is toad. It's a fairly common surname in Italy. There was a famous mathematician, a Nazi general, an American sportscaster and an Italian architect and furniture designer with the same last name.
It's not so common around here.
So, it got me thinking, if there's an odd name for at street line Buffa Drive, there must be more in the hundreds of thousands of streets in New Jersey. We asked our listeners to come up with a few that they were familiar with.
Nut Swamp Road, Middletown.
Gay Boy Court, Middletown. Only two houses on the court and the sign must have been stolen too many times.
Goa Way, Lavalette. Goa is a seaside province in India.
Hoe's Lane, Piscataway.
Shades of Death Road, Great Meadow. It's just off Hope Road, so that helps a little. Sign stolen, of course.
Tennis Court, Wall Twp. In a private community with a sports complex.
No Name Street, Washington Twp. South Jersey.
Ghost Pony Road, Berkley Heights.
Hooker Street, Riverside.
Mercedes Bend, Toms River.
Redneck Avenue, Little Ferry.
Manlove Avenue, Hightstown.
Sesame Street, Atco.
Easy Street, Farmingdale.
Purgatory Road, Southampton.
