15 strange street names in New Jersey

While driving through Franklin Township last week I noticed a street called Buffa Drive. It's probably the last name of someone in the community or the name of a local builder.

It's a Sicilian surname the meaning of which is toad. It's a fairly common surname in Italy. There was a famous mathematician, a Nazi general, an American sportscaster and an Italian architect and furniture designer with the same last name.

It's not so common around here.

So, it got me thinking, if there's an odd name for at street line Buffa Drive, there must be more in the hundreds of thousands of streets in New Jersey. We asked our listeners to come up with a few that they were familiar with.

Nut Swamp Road, Middletown.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Gay Boy Court, Middletown. Only two houses on the court and the sign must have been stolen too many times.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Goa Way, Lavalette. Goa is a seaside province in India.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Hoe's Lane, Piscataway.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Shades of Death Road, Great Meadow. It's just off Hope Road, so that helps a little. Sign stolen, of course.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Tennis Court, Wall Twp. In a private community with a sports complex.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

No Name Street, Washington Twp. South Jersey.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Ghost Pony Road, Berkley Heights.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Hooker Street, Riverside.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Mercedes Bend, Toms River.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Redneck Avenue, Little Ferry.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Manlove Avenue, Hightstown.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Sesame Street, Atco.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Easy Street, Farmingdale.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Purgatory Road, Southampton.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

Dennis pays a visit to Auburn Road Vineyards in Pilesgrove, NJ

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom