15 spots in NJ offering free Veteran’s day food and drinks Nov. 11

So many of us will see a military person in uniform, and thank them for their service.

But Veterans Day is more than that. It’s a day where we honor those who have served our country and have been willing to fight for our American way of life.

There actually is no way to thank them sufficiently for what they’ve done, but we all try.

And so, as is the case every year, a growing list of chain restaurants all over the country are offering free food and drinks and great discounts as a way of saying thank you.

And it’s nice to know that these people will have the ability, especially in economic times like these, to enjoy a nice meal out with friends, family, and/or loved ones.

This is by no means a comprehensive list. There are so many more deals like this around New Jersey. All you gotta do is Google. But I’ve rounded up some of the most popular New Jersey spots to take advantage of these offers. For even more check out the huge list here:

At 7-Eleven, veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on November 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.

Applebee's shows their love by offering active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on November 11. And when dining in on Nov. 11, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, to go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

At Chili's, veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

We know that veterans are not exactly who they are trying to attract but Chuck E. Cheese knows that so many of our military and veterans have kids that love the place. So, on Nov. 11, active-duty military, National Guard and veterans get a free personal 1-topping pizza with valid military ID or proof of military service. Not available for delivery.

For a taste of real old-fashioned, stick-to-your-ribs, traditional food at Cracker Barrel, veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online on Nov. 11.

At the Einstein Bros. bagels chain, veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase in-store on November 11.

If you want to do something special for a veteran that you love, bring them to Firebirds Wood Fired Grill. Dine with a veteran or active-duty service member on Nov. 11 at participating locations and their meal is free. Dine-in only.

Hooters wants veterans to kick back, relax, and enjoy the wings and the views. Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Seafood lovers, who may choose Red Lobster will find that veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time.

Yes, it’s a chain, but even though there’s only one location in New Jersey, Rosa Mexicano offers veterans and active-duty service members a complimentary meal on Nov. 11.

At Smashburger, you get a free Burger or Sandwich when you show a valid military ID in-store on Nov. 11 with valid proof of military ID at participating locations.

To start the day off, right, Starbucks has an offer in honor of Veterans Day. As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on Nov. 11.

As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

At TGI Friday's, veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free lunch on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from a select menu at participating locations. Dine-in only.

If fast food is on the menu on Friday, Wendy’s Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on Nov. 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

At White Castle, veterans and active-duty military get a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal when dining at a participating restaurant on Nov. 11.

