14-year-old charged in shooting of 13-year-old in Millville, NJ

MILLVILLE — A 14-year-old was charged in the shooting of a 13-year-old early Wednesday evening.

Police responded to a home on North Fifth Street around 6:20 p.m.and found the injured 13-year-old boy, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

He was flown via medical helicopter to Cooper University Hospital. The boy has been released.

The shooting was isolated and there is no threat to the public, according to the prosecutor.

Webb-McRae did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday night and charged with weapons offenses. He is being held while awaiting a review of the case by a Superior Court judge.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past year through 2022 There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey this past year.