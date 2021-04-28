14-year-old boy from Brick missing since Sunday

Brick police are looking for a 14-year-old boy missing for the past three days.

Dalton Bailey was last seen on Sunday wearing black shorts, black Adidas sneakers, and a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and a watch on his left wrist, according to Brick police.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet 8 inches with a medium build.

Police said he was last seen in the area of Burton Parkway and McKay Drive with no known direction or possible destination. He is a student at Brick Township High School.

Brick police asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 732-262-1113.

Authorities did not explain the circumstances of his disappearance.

