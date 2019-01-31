14 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Feb. 1-3

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Photography 38 Opening Reception

Perkins Center for the Arts' 38th Annual Photography Exhibition exemplifies the best and most innovative work by photographers from throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. 2019 Juror: Paul Cava. Opening Reception: Saturday, February 2: 1 – 4 pm Awards Ceremony: 2 pm. Juror's Awards Totaling $1200: Four artists will be selected by the exhibition's juror for best in show, 2nd place, 3rd place, and honorable mention. Museum Purchase Award: One photo in the exhibition will be selected by Peter Barberie, the Brodsky Curator of Photographs at the Philadelphia Museum of Art for their permanent collection. The maximum payment to the artist for the Museum Purchase Award (funded by Perkins Center) is $600. Perkins Curators Award: Three artists will be invited by Perkins Center's curators for inclusion in a future exhibition at our Collingswood Gallery in 2020.

Feb 2, 2019

Perkins Center for the Arts

395 Kings Hwy., Moorestown, NJ 08057

Untold Stories: A Place Out of Time

For a seventy-year period, when America cared little about the education of African-Americans, and discrimination was law and custom, the Bordentown School was an educational utopia. An incubator for black pride and intellect, it taught values, discipline, and life skills to generations of black children. This is the story of that remarkable school, told through testimony by Bordentown alumni, commentary by historians, and rare archival footage.

Feb 2, 2019

207 Crosswicks St., Bordentown, NJ 08505

CAMDEN COUNTY

The Muse and Music of 'The Doors'

Victor is proud to serve up a performance of some of The Doors greatest compositions, with note for note performances from its acclaimed cast of musicians. Join veterans of Decades Live! and BROADWAY as they pay tribute to one of the greatest bands of all time, The Doors. Join Graham Alexander, Zachary Harski, Keith Hohing, and friends as they tackle all eras of The Doors’ career with orchestral precision. Bring your own and witness complex songs like "Touch Me", "Light My Fire", “L.A. Woman", and "Riders On The Storm" as they are recreated in stunning detail entirely LIVE.

Feb 1, 2019

The Vault of Victor Records

150 S.White Horse Pk., Berlin, NJ 08009

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Top of the World- A Carpenters Tribute

Who can forget the incomparable music of the Carpenters? The popular brother/sister duo of the 70’s and early 80’s gave us some of the most unforgettable ballads and melodic pop songs of all time. This Carpenters Tribute Band brings the most authentic versions of the Carpenters music to the stage. No doubt, you will be singing along as they perform hits like; “Close To You”, “We’ve Only Just Begun”, “Rainy Days And Mondays”, “Please Mr. Postman” and “Yesterday Once More”, to name a few. Debbie captures the warm tones and contralto range that made Karen’s voice so unique. Sit back and enjoy as Debbie and her band take you on a nostalgic journey through the Carpenters greatest hits while sharing some of the backstories behind the music.

Feb 1, 2019

The Levoy Theatre

126 - 130 N. High St., Millville, NJ 08332

HUDSON COUNTY

Yappy Hour at The Ale House

Enjoy drink specials and an extended happy hour with the purchase of a $5 wristband at the door. 100% of the proceeds go to benefit the animals of Liberty Humane Society. *This is a DOG FRIENDLY event, so bring your puppers with you!

Feb 1, 2019

1034 Willow Ave., Hoboken, New Jersey 07030

MERCER COUNTY

Wassailing the Apple Trees

Raise a glass of hot cider with us as Terhune Orchards honors the trees that give us our wonderful apples. The ancient tradition of wassailing the apple tree to protect them from harm is a popular winter celebration at Terhune Orchards that you won't want to miss! Activities include singing, dancing and playing of primitive instruments, toasts of hot cider and placing gifts of cider-soaked bread in the tree branches while chanting the lively words of praise and New Year. Warm yourself next to our bonfire (marshmallow roasting included) or in our store. Farm wagon rides, weather permitting. Live music will be performed all afternoon. The festivities are free and open to the public, young and old. Call or visit the website for more information.

Feb 2, 2019

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MORRIS COUNTY

The Havana Cuba All-Stars

With rhythms and melodies ranging from the salsa to the cha-cha to the rumba, the Havana Cuba All-Stars showcase a wide variety of Cuban beats. In “Asere,” the All-Stars will be backed by some of Cuba’s finest dancers in a spirited spectacle of song and dance exemplifying Cuba’s greatest musical traditions.

Feb 1, 2019

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

Free Chinese New Year Family Day

HudsonWay Immersion School, in association with The Confucius Institute and Jersey City University, will host a Family Day in celebration of the Chinese New Year of the Pig, on Saturday, February 2nd, from 10am to 1pm. This free event will be held at 249 Bebout Avenue in Stirling, NJ. This event is open to the public, and will kick off with a lion dance, followed by a kung fu demonstration, student performances, dumpling making, Chinese crafts & games, and other hands-on activities. Snacks and beverages will also be provided! HWIS is excited to be part of the Long Hill community and is looking forward to introducing Chinese culture to families in Warren, Basking Ridge, Berkeley Heights, New Providence, Chatham, Summit, Morristown, and Florham Park.

Feb 2, 2019

249 Bebout Ave., Stirling, New Jersey 07980

UNION COUNTY

Friday Night with Hamilton!

Don't throw away your - shot! Join us as we go Hamilton-crazy! Kids and teenagers will enjoy a night out filled with all things Alexander Hamilton: what his life was like, colonial crafts & tavern games and maybe even an epic showdown like in the song "Cabinet Battle #1". The evening will also include Hamilton music for everyone to sing to and light refreshments. Recommened for ages 11-15. (this is a drop-off event for your kids and teenagers)

Feb 1, 2019

Liberty Hall Museum

1003 Morris Ave., Union, NJ 07083

Go Red for Women's Heart Health

This FREE open house event is a fun night out to learn how heart disease and heart attacks affect women and how to prevent them. Enjoy a mini low impact cardio workout, chair massages, guest speakers, vendors and more while you learning about your risks.

Feb 2, 2019

1391 Martine Ave., Scotch Plains, NJ 07076

Harlem Renaissance: Another Black Wall Street

United Youth of New Jersey's latest play "Harlem Renaissance: Another Black Wall Street" is far from a boring history lesson. Through compelling performances and toe-tapping musical numbers, the show explores how the cultural and intellectual movement redefined black culture in the 1920s and continued empowering African Americans through the civil rights era of the 1960s. Along the way, "Harlem Renaissance" details little-known aspects of the period like the founding of the Negro Writers Guild, all while telling the stories of such notable figures as Malcolm X and Duke Ellington. And it's all for a good cause -- proceeds from the show will go towards funding UYNJ's programs meant to provide a safe haven for youth in Elizabeth and the surrounding areas.

Feb 2, 2019

Ritz Theater

1148 E. Jersey St., Elizabeth, NJ 07201

Dance Union Festival 2019

Join Carolyn Dorfman Dance for the second annual Dance Union Festival, in partnership with Union County Performing Arts Center and Buggé Ballet – celebrating the unique and diverse dance community across Union County. This exciting weekend includes an open rehearsal, master classes, performances, and more! This arts program is made possible in part by a HEART (History, Education, Arts Reaching Thousands) Grant from the Union County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

Feb 1, 2019 - Feb 3, 2019

Hamilton Stage

Union County Performing Arts Center, 360 Hamilton St., Rahway, NJ 07065

UCPAC 2019 Winter Gala

The Arts Center is having their fourth annual Winter Gala to benefit the performing arts and educational programs. A five course dinner will be served at Luciano's Italian Ristorante (1579 Main Street, Rahway, NJ). Choice of entree: Pan Roasted Chilean Sea Bass, Herb Crusted Chicken Breast, Filet Mignon, or a vegetarian option. There will be live entertainment. Festive/business formal attire.

Feb 1, 2019

Luciano's

1579 Main St., Rahway, NJ, NJ 07065

WARREN COUNTY

Winter Nature Walk

Join RVC Trustee Sharon Wander and her husband, Wade, to discover the fun of identifying plants in their delicate winter garb, as well as any other delights of nature that may cross our path along the trails of White Lake Preserve. Meet at 10 am at the main parking lot at White Lake - and dress warmly! (Rain Date: 2/3)

Feb 2, 2019

White Lake Natural Resource Area

97 Stillwater Rd., Hardwick, NJ 07825