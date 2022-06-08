13-year-old boy dies riding a dirt bike in Belleville, NJ

BELLEVILLE — Police have confirmed a tragic dirt bike crash in which a 13-year-old township boy died.

Belleville police officers responded on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of Joralemon Street and Garden Avenue.

The teen, whose identity has not been disclosed, lost control of the dirt bike and hit a utility pole, according to law enforcement.

He was unresponsive at the scene and taken to Clara Maass Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

