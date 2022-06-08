13-year-old boy dies riding a dirt bike in Belleville, NJ
BELLEVILLE — Police have confirmed a tragic dirt bike crash in which a 13-year-old township boy died.
Belleville police officers responded on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of Joralemon Street and Garden Avenue.
The teen, whose identity has not been disclosed, lost control of the dirt bike and hit a utility pole, according to law enforcement.
He was unresponsive at the scene and taken to Clara Maass Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares
Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.
8 sharks you may find off New Jersey's coast
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.
Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.