13 NJ hospitals appear in ‘America’s 100 best’ for specialty care

More than a dozen New Jersey hospitals rank among the top 100 in the nation for certain areas of specialty care, according to a 2023 report from Healthgrades.

The health care company analyzed mortality and complication rates for several common procedures and conditions at nearly 4,500 hospitals, in order to identify the nation’s top-performing hospitals for specialty care.

The top 2% in each specialty field received the recognition.

Below are the New Jersey hospitals that earned the mark, in alphabetical order. Some hospitals earned the award for multiple types of specialty care.

The listing below also shows whether 2023 is the first year the hospital has received the designation.

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center (Atlantic City)

America's 100 Best Coronary Intervention (2023, 2022, 2021)

America's 100 Best Prostate Surgery (2023)

Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center (Edison)

America's 100 Best Stroke Care (2023, 2022, 2021)

Inspira Medical Center Elmer

America's 100 Best Coronary Intervention (2023)

Hackensack University Medical Center

America's 100 Best Cardiac Care (2023)

America's 100 Best Coronary Intervention (2023)

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston)

America's 100 Best Cardiac Care (2023, 2022, 2021)

America's 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care (2023, 2022, 2021)

America's 100 Best Gastrointestinal Surgery (2023, 2022, 2021)

Morristown Medical Center

America's 50 Best Vascular Surgery (2023, 2022, 2021)

America's 100 Best Critical Care (2023, 2022, 2021)

Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)

America's 100 Best Cardiac Care (2023)

America's 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care (2023)

America's 100 Best Gastrointestinal Surgery (2023, 2022)

Princeton Medical Center (Plainsboro)

America's 100 Best Stroke Care (2023)

Chilton Medical Center (Pompton Plains)

America's 100 Best Critical Care (2023, 2022)

Riverview Medical Center (Red Bank)

America's 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care (2023)

America's 100 Best Prostate Surgery (2023)

Valley Hospital (Ridgewood)

America's 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care (2023, 2022, 2021)

America's 100 Best Gastrointestinal Surgery (2023, 2022, 2021)

America's 100 Best Stroke Care (2023, 2022, 2021)

Overlook Medical Center (Summit)

America's 100 Best Critical Care (2023, 2022, 2021)

America's 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care (2023, 2022, 2021)

Community Medical Center (Toms River)

America's 50 Best Surgical Care (2023, 2022)

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

