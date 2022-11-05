The year 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of several municipalities across the Garden State.

Most did not let their centennial year go by without acknowledging the milestone, through special events or logos, or both.

Below is a list of the New Jersey towns and cities that got their start in 1922, according to records kept by the state.

Corbin City (Atlantic County)

Cake to honor the 100th anniversary of Corbin City, NJ (Website for Corbin City, NJ)

The "smallest city in America" held a 100th anniversary event on Sept. 17. According to the municipality's website, merchandise related to the anniversary is still for sale, including a holiday ornament.

Franklin Lakes (Bergen County)

Franklin Lakes (Website for Franklin Lakes, NJ)

"Franklin Lakes Centennial 2022" featured events throughout the year, including a parade, fireworks, a street fair, and a "Roaring 20s/Speakeasy Gala."

Paramus (Bergen County)

A "100 year centennial celebration" page on the shopping mecca's website noted that when it was incorporated in 2022, Paramus was a rural area of dirt roads and celery farms.

New Milford (Bergen County)

New Milford Police Deparment (Facebook)

New Milford has had events marking 100 years since April. To complete its observance of the milestone, the borough will bury a time capsule during its annual tree lighting on Dec. 4. The time capsule will be opened for the 125th anniversary in 1947.

Moorestown (Burlington County)

Moorestown Town Hall (Facebook)

According to the municipality's website, Moorestown is over 300 years old. But it was incorporated by an act of the New Jersey Legislature on Mar. 2, 1922.

Upper Deerfield (Cumberland County)

Upper Deerfield, Cumberland County (Google Earth)

A centennial celebration was held on the grounds of the municipal building in April. Check out this centennial edition of The Update, a free publication of Upper Deerfield.

Maplewood (Essex County)

Website of Maplewood, NJ Maplewood Municipal Building (Website of Maplewood, NJ)

Ahead of July 4, Maplewood officials told residents to stay tuned for plans to honor the 100th anniversary of the township.

Carteret (Middlesex County)

Carteret, NJ (Facebook)

Carteret was originally part of Woodbridge, until it became the borough of Roosevelt in 1906. The name changed to Carteret in 2022.

Interlaken (Monmouth County)

Interlaken, Monmouth County (Google Earth)

Acknowledgment of the 100-year anniversary included a buffet, dancing, and an open bar. The celebration in October cost $100 per plate.

Harding (Morris County)

Harding Township Police Department (Facebook)

Sept. 1 marked the official anniversary. To celebrate, the township hosted a ceremony at Memorial Park. A centennial festival was held on Oct. 1, featuring live music, a beer garden, and fireworks.

Kinnelon (Morris County)

Kinnelon, NJ (Facebook)

The borough marked the milestone with five events from April to October, including a carnival, a town-wide picnic, and a sold-out roaring 20s party.

Lincoln Park (Morris County)

Lincoln Park 100-year logo (Janet Cassidy)

Beavertown separated from Pequannock on Mar. 11, 1922 to become Lincoln Park. A "yearlong celebration" in 2022 was scheduled to include a 5K, fireworks, a winter carnival, and the groundbreaking of a new playground, according to the borough's website.

