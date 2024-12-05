13 cozy, very historic NJ bars and restaurants you have to visit
It's a great season for checking out some of New Jersey's cozy and charming spots to enjoy a drink and delicious meal.
In over a dozen places, those places also happen to have Revolutionary Era roots.
One item of note — while Cedar Bridge Tavern in Ocean County is believed to be the oldest intact bar in the U.S., it has been preserved as a museum, not a place to have a pint.
Luckily, these following NJ spots have some mouth-watering menus to pick from.
13 cozy, very historic NJ bars and restaurants
Not only are these New Jersey spots cozy for a drink and bite to eat - the properties all have roots that go back to the 1700s.
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
