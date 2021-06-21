NJ police find 121 pounds of weed, THC items stashed in truck

GREENWICH (Warren) — A California man has been arrested and charged in connection with the roadside discovery of 121 pounds of marijuana and THC products in the commercial vehicle he was driving, State Police announced.

Storm Zhu, 37, had his tractor-trailer undergoing a safety inspection at the weigh station along Route 78 on June 14 when a trooper "detected criminal activity" and found several boxes that were not consistent with the legitimate cargo.

In those boxes, State Police said they recovered $850,000 worth of marijuana and THC products.

“These inspections are not only important in ensuring the safety of the commercial vehicles on our roadways, but they also serve to preserve the integrity of businesses operating legitimately to transport goods across our state," State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan said in a written statement.

"Warren County is unique as it is bisected by two major Interstate highways Rt. 78 and Rt. 80, which provide direct access to New York City and the New York and New Jersey metropolitan area," Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer said in the same release. "These interstate highways provide a direct distribution route for legitimate goods as well as for illegal drugs and other criminal activity."

Zhu, charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute, was being held at Warren County Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.

