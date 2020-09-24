12-year-old among 4 charged in overnight Westfield home invasion
WESTFIELD — A 12-year-old Piscataway boy was among four suspects charged in a home invasion and assault early Tuesday morning, according to police.
Police Chief Christopher Battiloro said the four assailants forced their way into a home on the 100 block of Park Street about 3:55 a.m. and assaulted a man and woman with a baseball bat. The man had to be hospitalized, according to Battiloro.
After numerous 911 calls reporting the incident, responding officers arrested the suspects that police said were running toward a parked car.
Battiloro said the attack was not random but did not reveal a motivation.
Patrick Ely, 27, of Bridgewater; Vince John, 23, and Justin Mitchell, 21, both of Piscataway, were charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, two counts of second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, second-degree burglary, second-degree aggravated assault, and third- and fourth-degree weapons violations.
The adult suspects were also charged with first-degree use of a minor to commit a crime.
The chief asked anyone with information about the incident to call 908-789-6077.
The home invasion happened in the same neighborhood where a home on Cacciola Place was ransacked by four men on Aug. 16. The attackers pistol-whipped the resident, police said at the time.
