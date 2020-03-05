12 ways people in NJ keep from getting sick

With a run on hand sanitizer on store shelves, some people are making their own. This prompted the conversation on what kind of home remedies do you use to keep from getting sick or at the first sign of a cold. Some of the best were old school, old world methods that people swear by.

Here is some of what we got:

CHEWING ON PEPPER CORNS

CUT AN ONION IN HALF AND LEAVE ONE IN EVERY ROOM

WHISKEY WITH HONEY

WASHING YOUR HANDS AS LONG AS IT TAKES TO SING HAPPY BIRTHDAY

SASSAFRAS TEA (Sassafras oil banned in 1979)

APPLE CIDER VINEGAR

BAKING SODA AND WATER (gargle)

WARM CASTOR OIL (for ear infections)

WARM OLIVE OIL (for ear infections)

CINNAMON STICKS (boil in water for stomach cramps)

BAKED POTATO (eat to stop diarrhea)

We do not claim that any of these remedies will work for you and you should always consult your doctor when you are ill. These are some of what our listeners profess to work for them. Stay well!

