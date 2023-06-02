12 of the latest New Jersey bucket list places for this summer

New Jersey is not only jam-packed with people, being the most densely populated state in the country. We are also loaded with amazing places to visit and check out.

We tend to stay in our own 20-mile radius of where we live or work, with the occasional trip to the same shore spot we are comfortable and familiar with.

Whether it's checking out a different shore town or one of the many amazing places inland, it's a good idea to get out of our comfort zones once in a while.

Here are some of the suggestions our listeners from all over the state had to offer.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Historic and breathtakingly beautiful. You have to get there at least once in your life.

Google Maps

It's a great ride on the open water at the mouth of the Delaware Bay and the pavilion has been completely upgraded with plenty to see, do and eat.

Princeton University campus (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

One of the great downtowns in New Jersey and the University is open to walk or bike around. Just about every building is like a museum. Plus, rent a canoe or kayak on the Delaware & Raritan Canal, Stony Brook and Carnegie Lake.

Battleship New Jersey (Battleship New Jersey via Instagram)

This part of Camden is safe for visitors and a trip to this iconic battleship with lots of history. Plus, a great view of the Philly skyline.

(Cape May Zoo via Facebook)

It's beautifully maintained and scenic with great well cared for animals and it's free, with a donation of your choice!

Google Maps

Authentic German food in a beautiful old-style German building in scenic Stanhope, Sussex County. Worth the ride from anywhere.

GROUNDS FOR SCULPTURE

Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media

The stunning grounds and beautifully done unique sculptures in right in the heart of Central Jersey in Hamilton. Once you're done wandering the grounds and working up an appetite check out their award-winning restaurant Rats on the grounds.

Contemporary American cuisine by two young New York-trained chefs in beautiful Newton. People rave about the place and worth the ride.

Dennis Malloy photo

Great small old school downtown with plenty of shops and restaurants in Camden County. It's right on the PATCO High Speed Line if you want to take a quick trip into Philly.

These compact but beautiful falls are a must to see any time of year, but especially now. It's in Boonton, Morris County.

Entering the park Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

It's on the former estate of famed mobster Vito Genovese and has been in the Monmouth County Park System for over forty years. Stunning native plants in a beautiful garden setting in Middletown.

Google Maps

This unique building was once a private men's drinking and social club established in 1912. Boardwalk Empire famed "Nucky" Johnson ate there. It's at the quieter southern end of the famous Atlantic City Boardwalk. Excellent food, service and atmosphere.

