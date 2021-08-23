12 great day trips in New Jersey, besides the shore

Our state is so diverse in its landscape and culture, packed into such a small area, that you can find things to do just about everywhere.

Whether or not they make for a good day trip is yet another matter. We all tend to stay in a fairly tight circle for our entertainment, except for a trip to the shore if you don't already live there or close to it.

We asked our listeners last week to tell us about some unique day trips that everyone might not know about. So, in no particular order of importance or degree of thrills, here goes.