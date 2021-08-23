12 great day trips in New Jersey, besides the shore

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Our state is so diverse in its landscape and culture, packed into such a small area, that you can find things to do just about everywhere.

Whether or not they make for a good day trip is yet another matter. We all tend to stay in a fairly tight circle for our entertainment, except for a trip to the shore if you don't already live there or close to it.

We asked our listeners last week to tell us about some unique day trips that everyone might not know about. So, in no particular order of importance or degree of thrills, here goes.

  • 1

    The Cape May County Zoo

  • 2

    Round Valley Reservoir

  • 3

    Grounds for Sculpture

    Anyone who's been raves about it. Usually for adults but some kids might like it too.

  • 4

    Storybook Land

  • 5

    Info Age Science & History Museum

  • 6

    Lakota Wolf Preserve

  • 7

    Adventure Aquarium

  • 8

    Northlandz

    Billed as the world's largest miniature wonderland. It is certainly more than just model trains. A must-do for every childhood.

  • 9

    Mainland Adventure Park

    Not quite at the shore and in the middle of Jersey. It's fairly new and has go-karts, zip-lining, rock climbing and then some. Great hangout for the adults too.

  • 10

    Wild West City

    It's in Stanhope, Sussex County so it may be a bit of a ride for some, but well worth the trip. Nothing like it around anymore.

  • 11

    Cape May Diamonds at Sunset Beach

    Taking your kids to find "diamonds" on the bay beach of Cape May is a memory you won't forget. Simple, sweet, and inexpensive.

  • 12

    Historic Smithville

We did not forget The Battleship New Jersey, and if you're already in Camden taking in the Adventure Aquarium, it's right next door and worth the extra time. Great view of the Philly skyline and plenty of history.

Don't say there's nothing to do around here. Within an hour drive of you there's something that everyone can enjoy in New Jersey.

Get the NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.

55 baseball players from NJ (that Joe V could find stock photos of)

New Jersey has contributed its share of major league baseball players through the decades. Here's a few dozen!
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top