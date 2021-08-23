12 great day trips in New Jersey, besides the shore
Our state is so diverse in its landscape and culture, packed into such a small area, that you can find things to do just about everywhere.
Whether or not they make for a good day trip is yet another matter. We all tend to stay in a fairly tight circle for our entertainment, except for a trip to the shore if you don't already live there or close to it.
We asked our listeners last week to tell us about some unique day trips that everyone might not know about. So, in no particular order of importance or degree of thrills, here goes.
- 1
The Cape May County Zoo
Some of our listeners say it is by far the best zoo anywhere in our region.
- 2
Round Valley Reservoir
Not too far north, but far enough to have some spectacular views and activities.
- 3
Grounds for Sculpture
Anyone who's been raves about it. Usually for adults but some kids might like it too.
- 4
Storybook Land
Pretty far into South Jersey. Young kids and young parents absolutely love this place.
- 5
Info Age Science & History Museum
It's in Wall Twp. and not your typical science museum.
- 6
Lakota Wolf Preserve
If you love wolves, take a ride up to Warren County and check out this one of a kind Jersey attraction.
- 7
Adventure Aquarium
AKA the Camden Aquarium. It's been updated over the years, and it's got enough to fascinate young and old.
- 8
Northlandz
Billed as the world's largest miniature wonderland. It is certainly more than just model trains. A must-do for every childhood.
- 9
Mainland Adventure Park
Not quite at the shore and in the middle of Jersey. It's fairly new and has go-karts, zip-lining, rock climbing and then some. Great hangout for the adults too.
- 10
Wild West City
It's in Stanhope, Sussex County so it may be a bit of a ride for some, but well worth the trip. Nothing like it around anymore.
- 11
Cape May Diamonds at Sunset Beach
Taking your kids to find "diamonds" on the bay beach of Cape May is a memory you won't forget. Simple, sweet, and inexpensive.
- 12
Historic Smithville
Not to be confused with the county park in Burlco., this is in Atlantic County and is a sweet treat for all ages.