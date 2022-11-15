12 best NJ sandwiches…and where to get them
Ever since John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, invented the handheld meal in England back in 1762, people have been coming up with more and more creative combinations.
Whether it's the bread or the combination of the contents, the variations are endless.
Nowhere is that more evident than in our great Garden State.
With the diversity of ethnic groups and the dense population, the competition produces a dizzying array of delicious versions of the sandwich that other states can't even begin to compete with.
So we decided to ask our listeners right at lunchtime what the best sandwiches are in New Jersey and who makes them best.
Super Sub - with all the meats. Tastee Subs Lawrence Twp.
The #3 Chicken Cutlet Sub. Giovannis Secaucus.
The Roast Beef Sandwich. Alpine Meats & Deli Blairstown.
The Stoop (specialty sandwich). Vito's Ortley Beach.
Smoky & Spicy Egg & Cheese Sandwich. Good Life Organic Kitchen Cherry Hill and Red Bank.
Turkey Sloppy Joe. Milburn Deli Milburn.
#4 Provolone, Prociuttini & Cappacuolo. Jersey Mike's EVERYWHERE
#16 Cheesesteak. Beef Boys Sandwich Co. Pt. Pleasant Beach.
"B" (ham, roast beef, salami & mozzarella.) M & P Biancamano Hoboken.
Byran Italian Sub. Cranberry Lake Deli Andover.
Sloppy Joe, Harold's New York Deli Edison.
Donkey's Cheesesteak. Donkey's Place Camden-Medford-Mt. Holly.
