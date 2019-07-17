11-year-old survivor of crash that killed family still hospitalized

The 11-year-old Bridgeton boy who lost his family in a crash on July 7 will remain hospitalized for another month.

Three members of the Cardoso-Báez family died when their car crashed into a propane tanker truck about 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of West Boulevard and Lake Road in the Gloucester County township of Franklin. The family’s car overturned and became wedged under the truck.

Mariela Cardoso-Baez, 19, was the behind the wheel. She, her father Jose Cardoso, 44, and mother Adriana Baez Mellado, 45, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 11-year-old, identified on a GoFundMe page as Jonathan, was flown to Cooper University Hospital.

Rosario Tlapa-Baez, who identified herself as the 11-year-old's cousin, told NJ.com Jonathan was severely burned in the crash and suffered two broken legs and a broken wrist. The boy will likely be hospitalized for another month, Tlapa-Baez told NJ.com.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

