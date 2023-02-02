11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help

If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?

With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's what the Ewing family in Edison is dealing with concerning their 11-year-old daughter Alexandra or "Allie".

Allie's always been a happy-go-lucky girl who enjoys everything about being a kid, she plays softball and soccer, is in the Edison band, and takes part in the Edison Jets Organization. She even takes trips to NYC to make care packages for the less fortunate and loves joining in on charity and community events.

Now she fights for her life after an emergency surgery due to an unknown, aggressive tumor on her brain. There is no diagnosis, and the doctors continue to run tests upon tests. The family is in desperate search of answers, a diagnosis, proper care, and most importantly, a potentially life-changing second opinion.

That's where you come in. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to get that second opinion as well as help provide the care that she needs. Allie's father Keith came on my New Jersey 101.5 show pleading for your help. He's a truck driver and Allie's mom stays at home caring for her non-communicative autistic sister.

The family is very active in the community and needs your help. Here's what's written on their GoFundMe page. Please, if you can give anything to help this beautiful girl who has so much to live for, click here.

