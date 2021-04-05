11 romantic getaways in 11 NJ towns

Is New Jersey the first place you think of when you think of a romantic getaway? Maybe not. But it’s a lot closer than Paris and is way more picturesque then so many other places you might consider. Remember: New Jersey has the best of country living with lustrous treed vistas as well as miles and miles of shoreline to enjoy and marvel over.

Especially with travel being as precarious as it is right now, anyone looking to explore a quick romantic getaway should definitely consider one of these destinations in New Jersey. Discovering these for the first time could be one of the things that COVID-19 actually GAVE us, as opposed to taking away. We asked our listeners with the most romantic spots are for a two night getaway in New Jersey. Here’s what they said.

Congress Hall is the type of place where you bring someone you really want to impress. Formal and elegant, yet comfortable and welcoming, it is one of the true gems of one of the most romantic cities in New Jersey. For a Key West vibe right smack in the middle of the Jersey shore, visit the Seashell Resort in Beach Haven. You might not consider this romantic, but picture sundrenched days laying by the pool, or building sandcastles on the beach going for a great dinner in town and then retiring with your special someone just a stones throw from the sand with the sound of the ocean right outside your door. Tranquility and elegance await you at this magnificent resort in Stockton. It’s called the Woolverton Inn. Beautiful and romantic with rolling hills and stunning scenery, the two of you can enjoy a private villa and snuggle by cozy fire. You’ll feel more like you are in the English countryside than in New Jersey Tucked away in Barnegat Light at the end of Long Beach Island, the Sandcastle will give you the best of both worlds: The Bed and Breakfast feeling, yet with a more modern vibe. And it’s not just a hotel room. It’s pretty much your own little home away from home. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, and rooftop deck and Take advantage of the beautiful views of the Barnegat Bay. Like no other resort on the Jersey Shore, Bungalow in Long Branch has an even cooler vibe than its big sister, the stunning Wave Resort. Both of them are located in Pier Village on the Beautiful Long Branch beach, but Bungalow offers a unique private feel, with the bonus of having each and every room decorated in a completely different way with an eclectic, beachy-cool, hippy vibe. Bayhead is a beautiful upscale Jersey shore town with some of the most pristine beaches in New Jersey. It stands to reason that the Grenville Hotel in would be one of the standouts on this list. Take a couple of days to relax in the Victorian gingerbread hotel, dine in their charming restaurant, and listen to the waves crashing as you fall asleep. Spring Lake is a charming central Jersey beach town that’s convenient to everywhere. And in terms of romantic a little getaways, The Spring Lake Inn does not disappoint. As if its wonderful service, beautifully appointed rooms and delicious breakfast weren’t enough, it’s also a three minute walk to Spring Lake’s stunning beach. The Rittenhouse Inn is a true bed-and-breakfast in Frenchtown, with all of the comfort and charm that implies. Frenchtown is one of the most stunningly quaint cities in New Jersey. Perched alongside a beautiful canal separating it from new Hope, PA, Frenchtown has the elegance and charm of yesteryear like it’s sister-next-door, Lambertville, but with a less touristy vibe. Another resort that will remind you of the English countryside, The Inn at Mill Race Pond has the grandeur and elegance of a castle. Ride in your horse-drawn carriage up to this rustic, woodland getaway complete with a gristmill, stone cottages, and elegant farmhouse. Skylands Manor in Ringwood Is adjacent to an actual castle with 100 acres of formal botanical gardens within 1,000 acres of natural woodlands where rolling lawns, with beautifully appointed glamorous suites or overnight rooms. Talk about a fantasy come true. You might not think of Toms River as a town that has a lick of romance in it, but you would be wrong. Mathis House Victorian Bed and Breakfast is absolutely stunning, with gorgeous period furnishings and its own Victorian tea room. Located in downtown Toms River, it’s a short stroll away from some of Toms River‘s finest restaurants.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.