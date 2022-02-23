11 great eateries that are walking distance to Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Whether it be for a sporting event, concert, or other popular events, there's a good chance you'll be making your way to the Newark arena dubbed "The Rock" at some point in the near future.

Aside from being the home of the NHL's New Jersey Devils, they also attract the likes of Elton John, Journey, and Dua Lipa who will all be performing shows before March 4.

Sure, there's nothing inherently wrong with spending $11 on chicken tenders or $13 on a cocktail, but if you give yourself some extra time or have time to spare after the event, there are plenty of great food and drink options that all require less than a 20-minute walk.

Here are some standouts.

11 great eateries walking distance to Newark's Prudential Center Whether it be for a sporting event, concert, or other popular event, there's a good chance you'll be making your way to the Newark arena dubbed 'The Rock' at some point in the near future.

Aside from being the home of the NHL's NJ Devils, they also attract major music acts ranging from Bruce Springsteen to Fall Out Boy to Justin Bieber.

Sure, there's nothing inherently wrong with spending $11 on chicken tenders or $13 on a cocktail, but if you give yourself some extra time or have time to spare after the event, there are plenty of great food and drink options that all require less than a 20 minute walk.

Here are some standouts:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.