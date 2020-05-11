10th NJ police officer dies from COVID-19

NEWARK — Veteran Newark police officer Sgt. Michael Clegg is the second city cop to die in the past two weeks due to complications from the COVID-19 virus, his family told Newark police.

Clegg, 53, an officer since 1993 died at Overlook Hospital in Summit on Sunday, Newark police said. He served at the 5th and 4th Precincts and was most recently assigned to the 1st Precinct.

“A 27-year tenure of public service results in strong bonds of brotherhood among fellow police officers. Sgt. Clegg was highly respected by his colleagues and was extremely respectable in his demeanor towards the public. We lost a good man. May he rest in peace," Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said on the department's Facebook page.

He was also a member of the Newark Police Bronze Shields, an African American police officers’ association.

Clegg was the 10th police officer statewide and third Newark police officer to die from the coronavirus.

