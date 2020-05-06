$10K reward offered after man found shot dead in Linden

LINDEN — A $10,000 reward was posted by Union County Crimebusters for information about a man found shot to death on Tuesday morning.

The man was found in the area of West Baltimore Avenue and East Curtis Street around 9:30 a.m. Union County Acting Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said the man has not been identified.

Photos from the scene posted by RLS Metro Breaking News show two rows of yellow police tape along the grassy shoulder and the railroad tracks that divide Baltimore Avenue.

Union County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at uctip.org.

Ruotolo asked anyone with information about the shooting to call her office at 908-403-8271.

