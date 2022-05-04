100-year-old New Jersey native runs Penn relay

Last Saturday, a handful of athletes participated in the Penn Relays, but there is one that stands out among the rest.

Lester Wright, who is a World War II veteran and a New Jersey native also happens to be 100 years of age. He conveniently turned 100 just the day before the 100 meter dash, making it quite the epic run.

According to reporters, this was his first run in over three years, as he was ill for quite some time. See the report from Fox 29 Philadelphia below.

Wright has had quite the impressive running history. He grew up in Long Branch, New Jersey, where he was a member of the track team. He ended up marrying his high school sweetheart and after college opened the first black-owned dental lab in his area.

He always enjoyed running but didn’t really take it seriously until his 30s, which was quickly interrupted by needing to serve in World War II.

Upon returning from the war, Wright continued to pursue this hobby of his. He broke a sprinting record almost 26 years ago, and just this past weekend broke a second record for his age category after finishing the 100m in just 26.34 seconds.

Wright is a role model for many athletes across the world, proving that age and time should never get in the way of your dreams.

When asked if he will run in the next Penn Relays, he gave quite a hopeful response. I sure hope we New Jerseyans get to cheer him on next year and for as many years to come.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

