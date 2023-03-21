10 words or phrases that everyone in New Jersey knows

While most of us in the United States don't have a specific dialect, each region or state has its own collection of terms that are very specific to that area.

New Jersey isn't unique in this way, but we do have a unique set of words that, if you live in this state, you understand completely. But if you're not from here, may have you scratching your head. Here are the top ten.

Which NJ beaches are free in 2022 (Cape May Point State Park NJDEP) 2 (Cape May Point State Park, NJDEP) loading...

🗣 "Down the shore" — Most people who don't live at the shore say this. If you live at the shore you just say you're going to the beach.

Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

🗣 "Wawa" - It used to be a South Jersey thing, but now they're everywhere. Like, everywhere. They've even spread further south in the country into Florida.

Craig Allen/Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Craig Allen/Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

🗣 "Pork roll" — Yes, some people still insist on calling it Taylor Ham, but even those folks know what you're talking about. (Plus, it can't legally be called ham and even on the Taylor box it says pork roll, so...

Traffic jughandle Google Maps loading...

🗣 "Jughandle" — Yeah, because of the population density and road congestion we need these weird things to make a left turn. They drive out of staters nuts. We don't love them either but we know what to do.

Adobe Express Adobe Express loading...

🗣 "Benny" — A term used by locals to refer to tourists who come to the Jersey Shore from areas like New York or Philadelphia. Benny for the north, "Shoobie" for the southern part of the state.

Google maps Google maps loading...

🗣 "Acme" — The supermarket chain that is just about everywhere in the state, unlike some others. Sometimes pronounced Ak-a-mee by some people here.

National Park Service National Park Service loading...

🗣 "Pineys" — A term used to describe people who live in the Pine Barrens, sometimes used derisively. They happen to be some of the best people in the state, IMHO.

Sprinkles (Jimmies) Photo by abigail morris on Unsplash loading...

🗣 "Sprinkle" — A term used to describe a type of ice cream topping that is more commonly known as jimmies in other parts of the country and even in other parts of our state.

New Jersey Turnpike sign - Photo: Google Maps New Jersey Turnpike sign - Photo: Google Maps loading...

🗣 "The Turnpike" — Some states have multiple turnpikes that go from one point to another. When we say Turnpike we all know it's the New Jersey Turnpike that runs through the whole state and is actually part of I-95.

(Photo: Raphael Nogueira, Unsplash) (Photo: Raphael Nogueira, Unsplash) loading...

🗣 "Hoagie" -—The southern half of the state calls a sub or hero a hoagie, which they borrowed from Philly because many in South Jersey have roots there or are generally influenced by that city. But in New Jersey even if you call it a sub, you know what a hoagie is and that the person using it grew up in a different part of the state than you did.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings.