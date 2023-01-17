10 ways to enjoy the NJ beaches in the winter

I feel very blessed to live as close to the beach as I do.

Anytime I feel like I need to enjoy the calming effect of the waves or just the sound and sight of the beach, I could just hop in my car and take a two-minute ride over there.

But when my husband and I decided to take a walk on the boardwalk yesterday, we realized something. As chilly as it was, we shouldn’t just discard the beach for the four or five months out of the year where it’s really intolerable to be there.

After all, people who live in much colder climates than we do bundle up and enjoy the outdoors all the time. It’s not like they sit inside their homes all day.

So we decided to descend onto the actual beach and go for a great beach walk and it was amazing.

Maybe even better than it is in the summer because it’s much more precious. If you’re lucky enough to live near the beach, you should be enjoying it much more often than you do.

But even if you don’t, take a ride to one of our magnificent New Jersey beaches and enjoy it even in the winter.

Here are some ideas.

Take a walk on the beach. Going for a walk on the beach can be a great way to enjoy the winter scenery and fresh air.

Build a bonfire. Building a bonfire on the beach (where you’re allowed to) and roasting marshmallows or hot dogs can be a fun and cozy way to spend a winter day at the beach.

Go birdwatching. Many species of birds can be found at the beach during the winter months, making it a great time for birdwatching.

Collect shells and other beach treasures. Winter can be a great time to find shells and other beach treasures that have been washed up by the waves.

Go for a swim. While the water may be cold, some people enjoy the challenge and exhilaration of swimming in the ocean during the winter. Remember, that’s why there’s a polar bear plunge!

Have a picnic. Pack a blanket and a picnic basket and enjoy a meal on the beach.

Play beach games. If it’s not freezing, winter can be a great time to play beach games such as frisbee, beach volleyball, or even bocce! (I thought of that, as we saw a group of old men playing bocce in parkas and wool beanies.)

Take a scenic drive. Going for a scenic drive along the beach can be a beautiful and relaxing way to enjoy the winter scenery.

Go fishing. Not that I participate in this but many species of fish can be found at the beach during the winter, making it a great time to go fishing.

Stargaze. The winter sky can be particularly clear and beautiful, making it a great time to go stargazing on the beach.

The fact is, our Jersey beaches are far too beautiful to only be enjoyed for part of the year. Get out there and take advantage of them all year round.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

