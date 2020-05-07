10 more Catholic schools closing in North Jersey

NEWARK — There will be even fewer Catholic schools next school year, continuing a years-long trend of parochial school closings.

The Archdiocese of Newark announced the closure of nine of its schools as well as the Cristo Rey Newark High School, which is operated by a Catholic nonprofit. The schools will continue operating until the end of this school year.

The announcement from the archdiocese said that the schools' financial difficulties and plummeting enrollments preceded the pandemic, but noted that "the crisis has further weakened the economic position of the schools and other ministries."

The schools that are closing:

Academy of St. Therese of Lisieux in Cresskill

St. Anne School in Fair Lawn

Trinity Academy in Caldwell

Good Shepherd Academy in Irvington

Our Lady Help of Christians School in East Orange

St. James the Apostle School in Springfield

The Academy of Our Lady of Peace, New Providence

Holy Spirit School in Union Township

St. Genevieve School in Elizabeth

Last month, the Diocese of Camden said it would close five schools this year.