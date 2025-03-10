10 injured in fiery crash after South Brunswick, NJ high school fight

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A teenager is facing dozens of charges after police said he caused a four-vehicle crash that injured 10 people hours after a fight at the high school.

Yousuf Nadi, 18, of the Monmouth Junction section, was fleeing a crime scene with a pickup full of passengers when he ran through a red light on March 4, Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said.

Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 1 South and Wynwood Drive.

Investigators said Nadi drove through the red at Route 1 and Whispering Woods Boulevard, crossing over three lanes of the northbound highway and smashed into a 2015 Kia as it entered the southbound highway.

(South Brunswick Police Dept./Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) (South Brunswick Police Dept./Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

The Kia was sent careening into a 2020 Hyundai and a 2010 Toyota traveling southbound, according to police.

Police said the pickup truck overturned and landed upright after hitting the Kia, ejecting the trio of juveniles in the truck. Three more juveniles and three adults were also in the cab of the truck when it crashed.

Three suffered serious injury while seven endured bodily injuries.

Immediately before the crash, Nadi and his passengers had been at the Whispering Woods Development to confront a juvenile over a fight that had happened earlier that day at South Brunswick High School, police said.

Nadi was charged on March 6 with 10 counts of misdemeanor assault by auto, seven counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a juvenile, six counts of third-degree employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, and five counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of another person.

He also faces dozens of motor vehicle offenses.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom