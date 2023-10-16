10 great fall weekend getaway spots in and around New Jersey

Summer is over and we're all back into the routine of back to work and school. It's still a good idea to get "out of the area code" as I like to put it, at least for a weekend.

New Jersey has plenty of spots that make a great weekend getaway, but we're also in a great part of the country to take advantage of places in other surrounding states.

We asked our listeners to chime in with great places for a weekend getaway with a 3 or 4-hour drive. As usual they had plenty of great suggestions based on personal experience.

So you can consider these the top-rated places you might find on a travel website, with experience and great reviews from people right here in New Jersey.

This place was voted the #1 resort in the Northeast by Conde Nast Travelers readers' choice 2023. It's less than a two-hour drive from Central Jersey.

This quiet upscale South Jersey Shore town is in between Sea Isle City and Stone Harbor. It's Exit 13 off the Garden State Parkway with plenty of great shops and restaurants to choose from.

This resort area is just south of Washington DC on the Potomac River. This year they're celebrating their 15th anniversary with tons of attractions and things to do. It's just a little over a 3-hour drive from Central Jersey.

This massive and elegant resort is great for families or couples. It's one of the premiere modern resorts in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Great for leaf peepers this time of year and it's only a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Central Jersey.

With all of the shops at Pier Village https://piervillage.com/ and plenty to see and do along the boardwalk and waterfront, with more of an adult and upscale feel than other Jersey Shore towns. Take exit 105 off the Garden State Parkway.

You'll get to drive the legendary Skyline Drive and explore Shenandoah National Park in 1935 and features 196,000 acres of protected wilderness and rich recreation.

It's on many travelers' bucket list. It's a little further than many might like to drive, taking just a little over 5 hours by car to get there. It's worth the trip, especially this time of year.

This cozy, scenic waterfront town is on the Miles River just south of Eastern Bay of the Chesapeake. It's one of the best spots on the famous Maryland Eastern Shore. They feature great seafood restaurants of course and plenty of shopping and festivals throughout the year. It should take you a little less than three hours by car.

This quaint old Pennsylvania town is loaded with history from Revolutionary War battles to the old commercial pretzel baker in America.

To the country's oldest girls boarding school. It's in the heart of Amish Country and should take about a two-hour drive to transport you to another world.

This stunning park is about a 4 ½ hour drive from Central Jersey. Watkins Glen State Park is the most famous of the Finger Lakes State Parks, with a reputation for leaving visitors spellbound. Within two miles, the glen's stream descends 400 feet past 200-foot cliffs, generating 19 waterfalls along its course. The gorge path winds over and under waterfalls and through the spray of Cavern Cascade. Rim trails overlook the gorge.

It's almost like cheating on your favorite Jersey Shore town. The architecture is somewhat similar, with more of a laid-back Delaware feel to it. Boardwalk and downtown shops with plenty to see and do.

You can take the Cape May-Lewes Ferry if you're not in a hurry and want to add a sea voyage to the trip. A straight drive from Central Jersey should take you about 3 hours.

