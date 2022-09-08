10 great drivable vacation spots from New Jersey

Now that summer has unofficially come to an end, many smart travelers choose this time of year to take a vacation. Prices have dropped while the weather is better than ever. The crowds are reduced, and traveling is a lot easier...BY CAR.

If you've taken a flight recently you know how crazy things have gotten, from long delays to multiple cancelations.

The good news is that there are plenty of great vacations within decent driving distance from New Jersey, not to mention the Jersey Shore that you can almost have to yourself, especially during the week.

Here in the northeastern part of the country, we are blessed with so many amazing places to see and some special resorts to enjoy in probably the best part of the year. Here are just a few of the places you can check out just a few hours from The Garden State.

OCEAN HOUSE — Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

INN AT PERRY CABIN RESORT — St. Michael's, Maryland.

GURNEY'S — Montauk, New York

MAYFLOWER INN & SPA — Washington, Connecticut

MOHONK MOUNTAIN HOUSE — New Paltz, New York

THE SAGAMORE RESORT — Bolton Landing, New York

BLANTYRE RESORT — Lenox Massachusetts

THE CAVALIER HOTEL — Virginia Beach, Virginia

KESWICK HALL — Keswick, Virginia

THE LODGE AT WOODLOCK — Hawley, Pennsylvania

Whether you wait for the foliage to change in the next month or you choose to get away soon, you're sure to find one of these spots perfect for your fall getaway. Or you can just drive to the shore!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

