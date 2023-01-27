10 best places for wings in South Jersey
There are big NFL playoff games this weekend, and we're only a few weeks away from "the big game." A lot of people have their own Super Bowl parties or get invited to someone's house to watch the game and/or commercials and halftime show. The big attraction for most of these get-togethers is the FOOD!
Football parties and buffalo wings are a famous pair that people just can't seem to get enough of. Like with most other foods from around the world that originate somewhere else, New Jerseyans make them better.
Here are some of the best wings in South Jersey.
Talk to anyone in the Medford/Shamong area it's...Pic-A-Lilli Inn in Shamong.
The legendary Jughandle Inn in Cinnaminson.
BJ Roasters in Millville.
Back Bay Ale House in Atlantic City.
Doyle's Pour House in Barnegat and Tuckerton.
Golden Nugget Tavern in Berlin.
HOB Tavern in Bordentown.
LOCAL Bar & Kitchen in Gibbstown.
The Wing Kitchen in Turnersville and Glassboro.
Mount Royal Inn in Mt. Royal, Gloucester County.
