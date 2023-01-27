10 best places for wings in South Jersey

There are big NFL playoff games this weekend, and we're only a few weeks away from "the big game." A lot of people have their own Super Bowl parties or get invited to someone's house to watch the game and/or commercials and halftime show. The big attraction for most of these get-togethers is the FOOD!

Football parties and buffalo wings are a famous pair that people just can't seem to get enough of. Like with most other foods from around the world that originate somewhere else, New Jerseyans make them better.

Here are some of the best wings in South Jersey.

Pic-a-Lilli Inn

Talk to anyone in the Medford/Shamong area it's...Pic-A-Lilli Inn in Shamong.

Jug Handle Inn

The legendary Jughandle Inn in Cinnaminson.

BJ Roasters

Back Bay Ale House

Doyle's Pour House, Barnegat

Golden Nugget Tavern

HOB Tavern

LOCAL Bar & Kitchen

The Wing Kitchen

Mount Royal Inn

Mount Royal Inn in Mt. Royal, Gloucester County.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

