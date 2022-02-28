TOMS RIVER — A toddler was seriously burned after she grabbed a teapot off a table Sunday afternoon.

Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said that police responded to the girl's home on Main Street around 1:50 p.m.

Paramedics treated her for burns on her abdomen and legs before she was taken via medical helicopter to the Burn Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

An investigation determined the incident was accidental.

The New Jersey Division of Fire Safety has a few tips on helping children avoid being burned.

"For example, the steam produced from a food container inside a microwave oven can quickly reach a temperature of 200 degrees, which can easily cause burn injuries," State Fire Marshal Richard Mikutskys said.

Have a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

Open microwaved food slowly, away from the face.

Never hold a child while you are cooking, drinking a hot liquid, or carrying hot foods or liquids.

Never heat a baby bottle in a microwave oven

