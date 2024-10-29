1 dead after man drives car in front of NJ Transit train

🔴 Car hit at a railroad crossing in Morris County

🔴 40 passengers and crew were on board the train

🔴 NJ Transit says gates were working

LINCOLN PARK — One person is dead after an NJ Transit train hit a car at a railroad crossing in Morris County.

It happened Monday morning at the railroad crossing on Ryerson Road in Lincoln Park, according to an NJ Transit spokesperson.

The male driver drove onto the tracks around 9:30 a.m. and was hit by a train on the Montclair-Boonton Line. The train had left Hackettstown around an hour earlier and had been scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 10:30 a.m.

First responders found the man dead at the scene.

The railroad crossing in Lincoln Park where a car on the tracks was hit (CBS New York via Youtube) The railroad crossing in Lincoln Park where a car on the tracks was hit (CBS New York via Youtube) loading...

Gates were working before NJ Transit fatality

Video of the aftermath showed that the silver sedan had been t-boned by the train, which came to a full stop soon after.

A preliminary investigation found that the gates at the crossing were working and in the down position before the collision.

The man had driven around the gates and onto the tracks in front of the train, an NJ Transit spokesperson said. Authorities have not publicly identified the victim.

None of the 40 passengers and crew on board the train were injured.

Ryerson Road was closed near the crossing throughout the morning. The road reopened shortly after 2 p.m., according to Lincoln Park police.

