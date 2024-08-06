HOWELL — Getting your kid ready to live on campus can be costly.

A business along Route 9 in Monmouth County is looking to help.

For one day only, Carpets To Go is distributing free area rugs to college students out of its Howell location.

The shop has 280 rugs prepared for the event — you just need to be on site early enough to grab one.

Carpets To Go says its inventory for this year's event includes rugs that measure 5'x7', 4'x6', and 3'x5', as well as 3-foot rounds.

"My company works eight to 12 weeks before this event to measure, cut, and bind these rugs," owner Glenn Scher says in a video posted on social media.

In order for a family to grab a rug, a college student must be present and that student needs to be wearing "their college shirt."

The "college dorm area rug giveaway" is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10. The shop opens at 10 a.m., but people can line up outside the store two hours prior. The store is setting up additional parking for the event.

"This event has a lot of logistics. However, we enjoy the smiles as our reward," Scher says online.

The address for Carpets To Go is 1787 U.S. Highway 9, Howell.

