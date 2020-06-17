Zoos, Battleship NJ, parks — Lots of NJ attractions reopening

As the official start of summer approaches, a few New Jersey attractions have been able to reopen to visitors, with some new safety protocols in place due to the ongoing pandemic.

There still has been no move to reopen arcades, aquariums, water parks or theme parks as of Tuesday, amid what Gov. Phil Murphy and his administration have identified as challenges stemming from the transmission of COVID-19.

For attractions largely outdoors in New Jersey, reduced capacity among guests is a cornerstone to reopening, to allow for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended social distancing.

Facial masks are strongly encouraged at each site and in at least one case, not wearing one will require a medical note.

Here are New Jersey attractions that have reopened to visitors for summer 2020, with new safeguards and modified exhibits:

More from New Jersey 101.5: