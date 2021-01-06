Zoom features you may not know

If your work was moved online this past year, chances are you’re familiar with Zoom. For those of you who do not know of Zoom, it is essentially a more sophisticated version of Facetime, now being used to run business meetings or seminars. While the functions of Zoom are simple once you get the hang of it, there are a few features that are not explicit as an early user.

The first thing you may not know about Zoom is there is actually a beauty filter. This feature is beloved by many Zoom users as it smooths your appearance, making you look more awake and alive. Trust me, I have made use of this filter almost every time I’ve had to use Zoom. To use the beauty filter, simply click the up arrow next to Start Video, then Click Video Settings, and under My Video, check the box for Touch Up My Appearance.

Another thing you may not know about Zoom is that you can transcribe a meeting in addition to recording it. This requires a Zoom membership, however, the tool makes it super easy to go over something that was said during a meeting or lecture by having easily accessible notes of what was said. All you have to do to transcribe is make sure the host of the meeting selects “Audio Transcript” when beginning the meeting.

The last Zoom feature you should know about is that sharing your screen does not mean you have to show your audience your entire computer. Using the pause share feature enables you to share only a selected browser or app to your audience. This makes presentations a lot less stressful, as there is no concern that an unwanted text or message is going to pop up.

While Zoom has many great features, these are some of the best. Check them out next time you are hosting a meeting, or share them with someone could use them!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.