It hasn’t killed anyone, but Mobi, the toy company that makes Zippee, says the product could potentially choke a child with tragic consequences.

Zippee is a sensory activity toy for young children that has spheres on the ends of silicone strings that are pulled back and forth during play. It’s been discovered that those spheres present a choking hazard, and the company has issued a voluntary recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

Mobi has recalled over 117,000 units of its Model 1 Zippee activity toy (not the Model 2, which has flat discs and not spheres), according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. There was at least one reported incident of a child putting the toy in their mouth, resulting in vomiting, gagging, and choking. That child was released from medical care and is okay.

The toy in question may have date codes written as month, day, and year, from 030620 to 110823, marked inside the silicone cylinder body.

If you need more information on the recall, find it here.

There aren’t a lot of moments scarier than when a parent finds their small child choking.

I had this happen not with a toy part but with food. (Warning, young parents: grapes are a perfect size and shape to lodge in a toddler’s throat.) I was alone with my son when it happened, and you know you only have a few minutes to save them. I was able to. No parent wants to harm their child with a gift they gave them to make them happy and help them learn. Take recalls seriously.

