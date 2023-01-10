Hard Rock Hotel and Casino welcomes Zac Brown Band to NJ

ATLANTIC CITY — Grab your cowboy hat, slap on those rhinestone-studded boots, and get ready for some good ol’ country music fun.

Multi-award-winning country music sensation, Zac Brown Band will perform at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City for one night only on Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

They can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000.

Headliner Entertainment Lineup:

Sat. Jan. 14 - Wayne Newton - Sound Waves

Sat. Jan. 28 - Ultimate Elvis Tribute Experience - Sound Waves

Sat. Feb. 4 - David Spade - Sound Waves

Fri. Feb. 10 - Motley Crue and Def Leppard - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sat. Feb. 11 - Motely Crue and Def Leppard - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Thurs. Feb. 16 - Billy Strings - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Fri. Feb. 17 - Billy Strings - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sat. Feb. 18 - Billy Strings - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sun. Feb. 19 - Valentine’s Sou Jam - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Fri. Feb. 24 - Flogging Molly - Sound Waves

Sat. March 4 - Soul II Soul Tour - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sat. March 11 - Leslie Jones - Sound Waves

Thurs. March 16 - The Killers - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sat. April 15 - Chicago - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Fri. Sept. 1 - Keith Urban - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sat. Sept. 2 - Keith Urban - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Fri. Sept. 15 - Zac Brown Band - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Fr. Nov. 24 - Anita Baker - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

