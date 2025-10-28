A fired Pennsylvania state trooper who is white says he was fired for reasons that the department gave Black colleagues a pass for.

Andrew Zaborowski sued the State Police and Col. Christopher Paris Oct. 14 in Philadelphia federal court following his termination for the handling of a traffic stop during which he was accused of racial profiling.

The person he pulled over happened to be Celena Morrison-McLean, the former executive director of Philadelphia’s office of LGBTQ+ affairs. She has sued Zaborowski and the State Police for assault and battery.

Video was released last year of the stop, leading Mayor Cherelle Parker to post the clip online and calling it “very concerning.”

According to the video, Zaborowski pulled Morrison-McLean over in March 2024 for not having her headlights on and tailgating him. He called it a simple traffic stop.

But that was complicated when a second car, driven by her husband Darius McLean, pulled up on the shoulder of I-76. He said Zaborowski had been speeding up and slowing down while in front of Morrison-McLean.

“The occupants of each vehicle refused to obey verbal commands and were aggressive and threatening – which required Plaintiff to struggle with each and place both under arrest,” Zaborowski’s lawsuit says.

“Plaintiff was presented with circumstances that were stressful and dangerous. …Plaintiff performed his duties in accordance with his training and the relevant procedures and policies.”

Zaborowski started with the PSP after graduation from its academy in August 2023. His lawsuit notes that the PSP acknowledges his job is “often stressful or dangerous.”

Ultimately, he was fired in May 2024 without a hearing or notice, he says. Black troopers receive preferential treatment in the PSP, he adds.

“African-American and Black troopers employed by the PSP have committed serious offenses and have not been disciplined and/or have not suffered the harsh discipline of termination,” the suit says.

To prove that, his lawyer William Fox will need to provide some examples as the case progresses.

