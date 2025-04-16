Yum! Popular NYC bakery is opening its first New Jersey location

Foodies, listen up (especially if you’re in the Fort Lee area), there’s a new place you have to check out.

Angelina Bakery, the beloved New York City bakery known for its Italian-inspired pastries and signature bomboloni (an Italian doughnut), has expanded into New Jersey with the soft opening of its first Garden State location.

angelinabakerynyc via Instagram

New bakery in Fort Lee, NJ

To welcome the Fort Lee community, Angelina Bakery will host a three-day soft opening event featuring complimentary meals:

🍩 Thursday, April 17: Free Dinner, 5 – 8 p.m.

🍩 Friday, April 18: Free Lunch, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

🍩 Saturday, April 19: Free Breakfast, 7 – 10 a.m.

angelinabakerynyc via Instagram

Founded in Hell’s Kitchen, Angelina Bakery has become an NYC favorite. They offer a unique blend of Italian recipes and modern creativity.

Angelina Bakery

angelinabakerynyc via Instagram

According to the bakery’s website:

Menu options range from savory favorites, including unique spinach and beet-infused bread, Sandwiches, Pizzas, and the signature Cheese Focaccia, claimed by the New York Times as ‘So nice, you’ll eat it twice.’

angelinabakerynyc via Instagram

Sweet treats include the remastered Bombolone donut made with lighter ingredients, the brioche x croissant hybrid Brissant, as well as cakes and tarts.

angelinabakerynyc via Instagram

The baked goods are brought to life in a transparent laboratory for customers to pretty much drool over in the production process.

There are several locations across Manhattan, but Angelina Bakery is now proud to serve the Fort Lee community as it continues to grow.

angelinabakerynyc via Instagram

We’re excited to bring the Angelina experience to Fort Lee and share our passion for baking with our new neighbors,” said the team at Angelina Bakery. “Our New Jersey debut is a milestone in our journey, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our family.

angelinabakerynyc via Instagram

Angelina Bakery is located at 142 Linwood Plaza, Fort Lee, NJ

angelinabakerynyc via Instagram

